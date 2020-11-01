CRUZ AZUL COLLABORATION FOR STREET CATS





Cruz Azul Murcia is collaborating with cat charity, Dejando Huella, as part of their ongoing campaign to manage street cats in a humane and caring way. Dejando Huella is a small group of volunteers taking care of cat colonies and injured and abandoned cats in the Torre Pacheco area.

Dejando Huella started with just five volunteers covering a very wide area. The Association now co-ordinates a team of around 25 authorised volunteer managers for their feline colonies in different areas and districts throughout the Municipality.

Working closely with Dejando Huella, they help manage and feed these colonies with food provided by the Association, keeping those neighbourhoods clean and healthy. They alert Dejando Huella when there is an emergency, so that they can attend to them.

The Association is responsible for all vet fees for the cats that they rescue and, as they spend most of their time taking care of the cats and finding them homes, they don’t have sufficient resources to raise funds to help cover their costs, so they contacted Cruz Azul for help.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Dejando Huella” said Cruz Azul President, Lyn Baines. “Although they have few volunteers, their care of the rescue cats and colonies is second-to-none.

Cruz Azul has long advocated the management of cat colonies, in a humane and sensible way, and this new initiative will help as many cats as possible in the Torre Pacheco municipality.”

In order to help with funding, Cruz Azul will sell donated items on behalf of Dejando Huella at their Donation Centre in San Javier, Murcia, next to Yorkshire Linen. They also offer some snazzy, animal-themed face masks, made by a Dejando Huella supporter and will be collecting cat food for them, so do pop in and help this worthy cause.

The Cruz Azul Donation Centre is open Monday to Saturday, from 10.00 until 14.00, offering a wide range of clothing, household goods and furniture. Large items can be delivered and all donations are welcome.