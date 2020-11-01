Champ Murphy completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 10,958-1 accumulator on Love Love





Super Heinz pays bumper £64,835

Cyrname options after bet365 Charlie Hall Chase Wetherby win

By Andrew Atkinson

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 7 winning tips 10,958-1 accumulator on Richard Hannon jnr trained Love Love at Wolverhampton on Saturday night. A Super Heinz bet returned £64,835.

Up Helly Aa King (10-1), Captain Morgs (7-4), Cyrname (3-1), Goobinator (2-1), Arrivederci (4-1), Frow (11-10) and Love Love (15-8) completed the bookie-bashing 10,958-1 accumulator.

Paul Nicholls, who saddled Cyrname to win the Charlie Hall bet365 Chase under jockey Harry Cobden at Wetherby, said: “He was magnificent – I’m thrilled to bits – that meant a lot. Everyone was saying he wouldn’t go left or get three miles, but class is permanent. I never had any concerns.

“We’ll probably head to Kempton. Kempton suits him and if we can get him back to his very best he’ll be a serious challenger.

“I thought if he was successful we’d go to the Denman Chase and Gold Cup. I don’t see any reason why he won’t get that trip at Cheltenham.

“Leopardstown would suit him so I might cover my options and make an entry.”

Jockey Cobden said: “We’ve changed a lot of things. We haven’t bounced him out and he’s settled, jumped and stayed on really well.

“He was straight as a die – went everywhere I wanted him to go. I’m happy it’s gone right. He’s a little bit more relaxed than he was last year, as he’s older and wiser.”

