Quesada Bowls Club with Suzi Cooper





Quesada Bowls Club Sponsored By Global Wealth

On Monday the Rubies were at home to El Rancho Raiders. A good result with 10 points. Winning triples were Peter Kelly, Lesley Fedtschyschak, Steve Fedtschyschak 21-10, John Cleal, Hazel Frost, Ian Forbes 26-19, Cynthia Scott, Don McLune, Peter Bottle 17-14, June Moss, Stella Jakeman Tony Lale 17-12. The 5th trip lost by just a single shot.

The Pearls travelled to Vistabella Albatrosses & came back with just 2 points courtesy of Dorothy Benson, Violet Campbell & Fred Roberts.

The Diamonds had a bye, likewise so did the Winter League team on Wednesday.

On Thursday we play our Premier 20(18) fixture against Greenlands & had a great result winning all but 1 discipline & only losing on that one by 1 shot. At home Terry Morgan won his singles 21-8. The pairs of Melanie Highland & Trevor Voisey won 16-14. One of the triples Chris Brazier, Mark France & Jason Prokopowycz won 29-8.

Away at Greenlands Peter Morgan won his singles 21-17. The pairs of Tony Lale & Colin Highland won 26-10. Triple Suzi Cooper, Brenda Rees & Kim Bowles had girl power & won 20-10, the other triple of George Carnell, Steve Hibberd & Sandra Heath won 18-13.

On Friday the Swans were hosts to La Marina Seagulls, the team who pipped them for top spot in Division C last year. The Swans won 7-5. Winning triples David Gould, Chris Bowles & Kim Bowles 19-14, Harry Johnston, Bryan Elliott & Jacqui Johnston 17-7. Doug Beattie, Jim Donnelly & Fay Beattie had an honourable draw 17-17.

The Swallows had a great result at El Rancho taking 9 of the points. Winning triples Terry Morgan, Claire Dye & Alan Barton 30-10, Melanie Highland, Mark France & Colin Highland 22-14, Peter Farrell, Pearl Houghton & Barry Armstrong 30-12. Linda Armstrong, Graham Phillips & Trevor Voisey drew 16-16.

The Swifts had an afternoon match away against Greenlands Ash. They also had a great result collecting 10 points. Cynthia Scott, Joe Brinton & Peter Bradbury 25-8, Shena Barnes, Dave Barnes & Steve Hibberd 27-14, June Moss, Stella Jakeman & Tony Lale 16-15, John Cleal, Hazel Frost & Ian Forbes 16-14.

A good weeks work.