



Up Helly Aa King (10-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Ayr win

Captain Morgs (7-4) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Ascot win

Goobinator (2-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info Ayr winning tip for McCain

Arrivederci (4-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands Wetherby bet365

Grange Ranger (14-1) Sometimes Always (17-2) fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tips placed

By Andrew Atkinson

Headline tip Paul Nicholls trained Cyrname (3-1) landed the 3 miles Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday under Harry Cobden, carrying 11st 6lbs.

Ridden prominently throughout eight-year-old Cyrname made amends after falling in the Betfair Ascot Chase in February, beating Vindication by 2 lengths, with Aye Right, third. Cyrname has been quoted at 7-2 for the King George V1 Chase at Kempton.

Nick Alexander trained Up Helly Aa King (10-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info stayed on well under jockey Grant Cockburn, when beating She’sasupermack at Ayr in a Class 3, 2m 4f Handicap Chase under heavy going at the Scottish track. Caltex (7-4) favourite was unplaced.

At Wetherby Micky Hammond trained fromthehorsesmouth.info each-way tip Grange Ranger finished second at 14-1; selections Guy (10-3) and Veranda Blue (5-6) beaten a neck, both finishing second at the Yorkshire track.

Sometimes Always (17-2) trained by Ian Williams selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran second at Ascot. Selections Ibelo (5-1) ran second with Nicky Henderson trained Captain Morgs (7-4) winning under jockey Nico de Boinville.

Five Bar Brian (7-2) finished second at Ayr.

Goobinator (2-1) trained by Donald McCain junior and ridden by Brian Hughes was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip at Ayr.

Arrivederci (4-1) trained by Jonjo O’Neill was a fromthehorsesmouth.info winning tip carrying 11st 10lbs under Johnny Burke at Wetherby, when landing the 18 runner bet365 Handicap Hurdle, beating War Lord 2 3/4 lengths.

The post Cyrname lands Grade 2 Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.