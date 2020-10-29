



Are you looking to move house soon? Perhaps you have already started looking at new properties, but know that your current home could do with a few updates in order for you to sell it at the best possible price? If you’re hoping to increase the value of your house in the near future, here are some of the most important home improvements you should be focusing on.

House rewire

If your property has not been rewired within the last 25-30 years, there is every chance that it will need upgrading so that it can be brought up to current standards. According to research carried out by Hammonds Furniture , old electrics are among the top three most off-putting features to home buyers. Now that you’re aware of this, it could be the time to call an electrician!

Relaxing garden space

Almost half of the homebuyers surveyed revealed that they’d pay more for a house with a great outdoor space. If you’re happy to get your hands dirty over a few weekends, it will certainly benefit you to get down the garden centre and invest in some plants and flowers. By making your garden as appealing as possible, you’ll be sure to attract more house hunters.

Renovate the kitchen

The kitchen is the heart of the home, and often the focus for many buyers. When individuals come to view your home, they will question whether they can see themselves living in yours. If they can’t, it could be enough to put them off your house. While you may not be able to afford a whole new kitchen, there are some smaller things you can do to help improve the way it looks now.

Invest in good lighting, give it a coat of paint, and replace cupboard handles or doors. When they come to view your property, ensure that all sides are wiped down and clutter-free, too.

Invest in smart storage solutions for the bedrooms

Space is always an issue for homebuyers. If the bedrooms in your home are relatively small, investing in smart storage solutions from the likes of Hammonds will be extremely worthwhile. Individuals won’t have to then question where to put the things they don’t want on display!

Finally, fill in any holes in the walls that have been made from hanging pictures, ensure your house doesn’t smell of your pets, and avoid any garish wallpaper!