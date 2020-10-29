Cobden eyes Wetherby bet365 Charlie Hall Chase win on Cyrname





By Andrew Atkinson

Harry Cobden rides eight-year-old fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Cyrname (3.20) trained by Paul Nicholls in Saturday’s bet365, 3 miles 1 furlong Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in the course’s feature race of the year at the Yorkshire track.

“He’s going left-handed for the first time in a long while – but he should have a very good chance,” said jockey Cobden.

“I think he will be fine on a flat track like Wetherby. Hopefully he will run a big race and come back in one piece,” said Cobden.

Cyrname fell at Ascot in February, and Cobden said: “It was one of those things. Cyrname looks fantastic, 100 per cent, and I can’t wait for the race.

“I’ve had some fantastic jumps on him and he’s probably one of the best horses I will ever ride.

“He’s a bit older now and probably not as keen as he was in the past. Hopefully it will give him a better chance of settling and staying the three miles, 1 furlong,” said Cobden.

2018 Gold Cup runner-up Might Bite, Kim Bailey trained Vindication, Jedd O’Keeffe trained Sam Spinner, 2019 winner Ballyoptic, Brian Ellison’s trained Definitly Red and Bellshill, trained by Sandy Thomson, are amongst noted runners going to post.

“We are looking forward and will learn a lot. He’s brave and jumps like a buck. He’s a very clever horse – not frightened of anything,” said Cobden.

Copperhead (2.45) 8-1 tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info goes head-to-head with 5-2 favourite Lisnagar Oscar and 7-2 chance Next Destination, the latter making a debut bow for Paul Nicholls in the bet365 Hurdle.

WETHERBY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.25 Grange Ranger (ew). 1.00 Brief Ambition. 1.35 Guy. 2.10 Verandha Blue. 2.45 Copperhead (ew). 3.20 Cyrname. 3.55 Arrivederci.

ASCOT fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.15 Sometimes Always (ew). 12.47 Sir Canford (ew). 1.20 Dorking Boy (ew). 1.55 Ibleo. 2.32 Captain Morgs. 3.05 Malaya (ew). 3.40 Commanche Red (ew). 4.17 Italian Spirit.

NEWMARKET fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 11.50 Diamond Drop (ew). 12.20 Lochnaver (ew). 12.55 Monjandil (ew). 1.30 Noble Dawn (ew). 2.05 Alba Rose (ew). 2.40 Marie’s Diamond. 3.15 Qaysar (ew). 3.50 Aspiration (ew).

AYR fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.32 Five Bar Brian. 1.07 Mah Mate Bob (ew). 1.42 Up Helly Aa King. 2.17 Better Getalong (ew). 2.52 Clan Legend (ew). 3.27 Goobinator. 4.02 Akentrick (ew).

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.30 Trumble (ew). 5.00 Frow. 5.30 The Bull (ew). 6.00 Purple Paddy (ew). 6.30 Global Acclamation. 7.00 Fitzrovia (ew). 7.30 Kirtling (ew). 8.00 Galahead Threapwood. 8.30 Love Love.

The post Cobden eyes Wetherby bet365 Charlie Hall Chase win on Cyrname appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.