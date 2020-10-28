



Artificial intelligence was once the stuff of science fiction, and for many, AI meant fears of out of control robots turning against their masters, or supercomputers battling with astronauts in space.

Thankfully, now that AI has jumped from the pages of comic books and cinema screens into real life, the reality is much less scary. Machine learning has already been incorporated into many platforms and utilised by a growing number of businesses, including those outside traditional tech industries.

Gaming is of course set to be one of the big beneficiaries of smarter technology, and the future of AI and video game technology look set to bring some exciting changes for gamers.

One exciting development which many industry insiders have heralded is in the increased immersive capabilities which AI can offer. This may be witnessed most prominently in role player games like Skyrim and Outward where immersion is a key asset prized by developers.

An aspect RPG developers may look to improve with AI is character dialogue. Currently, most RPGs hire writers and voice actors to record the game audio, like for any TV programme or movie. Players can then usually choose a number of dialogue choices, and other characters will respond accordingly.

However, clunky dialogue and odd interactions between non-player characters (NPCs) have a reputation for spoiling the immersion. The issue is so common in games like Skyrim that numerous memes and videos have been created to highlight and make humour out of it.

AI could however solve this issue. Improved text to speech capabilities which would allow players to walk up to an NPC and say nearly anything they want, and receive an appropriate AI generated answer, would hopefully foster a greater sense of immersion for players. As the machine learning capabilities of games increases in future, responses and interactions with NPCs should become increasingly seamless.

Other ways in AI could be utilised is by its response to player behaviour, collecting data about how players actually play the game, and adapting the game to improve the experience. Battle Royale games like PUBG and Fortnite are already using AI to analyse player decision making and preferences, and modifying maps, weapons and skins accordingly.

Away from data collection, one industry at the forefront of AI, and attempting to take advantage of the capabilities of VR and gesture movement technology, is the casino business. Casinos are weighing up the merits of this technology as they look to make the online casino gaming experience more akin to the experience on a real- life casino floor, and other sectors like retail will soon look to follow as they attempt to make the shopping experience more convenient.

AI is set to work in tandem with Virtual Reality (VR) technology which has long been heralded as the future of gaming, but is still to fully break into the everyday habits of most gamers. AI could help VR become even more exciting and immersive through a number of avenues. This includes through improved hand tracking and haptic touch, which was recently incorporated into Oculus Quest headset.

It’s clear that the capabilities brought by increasingly competent AI are set to have a huge impact on society, not least on gaming. Players can look forward to increased immersion and new and unthinkable experiences.