



The plenary session has reduced or eliminated seven public taxes, confirming also that it will freeze many others during the next fiscal year

Elche is the first municipality in the Valencian Community to fully approve the abolition of the ‘Terrace Tax’ for all of 2021. The measure was agreed unanimously yesterday by all municipal groups resulting in a loss to the municipal budget of approximately one million euros .

The ‘Terrace Tax’ is one of the seven rates or public payments that will temporarily disappear or fall due to covid for the next year.

A number of other taxes will be frozen: the Real Estate Tax (IBI), the Economic Activities Tax (IAE), the Mechanical Traction Vehicle Tax (IVTM), the Construction, Installations and Works Tax (ICIO) and the Tax on the Increase in Value of urban land or capital gains.