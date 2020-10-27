Carillo and Manuel Sporting Saladar goals sink Formentera





Sporting Saladar 2 Formentera 1

By Andrew Atkinson

Sporting Saladar defeated Formentera 2-1 in the Valencia 2nd Regional fixture that saw Sporting hold firm – despite having two players red-carded.

Sporting Saladar netted through Carillo and Manuel, with Formentera’s goal coming from Jesús.

Sporting Saladar goalkeeper Yonai pulled off two notable saves, to thwart Formentera taking a share of the points.

“Despite having two players sent off, we re-grouped and the tactics that all the players did went well.

“We suffered until the 90th minute and managed to take all three points, that were very important for the team and our fans,” Sporting Saladar goalie Yonai told The Leader.