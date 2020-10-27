



Breeders Cup 2020 Preview

The Breeders Cup heads to Del Mar in early November and the best flat horses from around the world will head to this meeting with the hope of landing the top prizes on offer. Whether it’s flat or dirt track, we’re set for fantastic two days of races to finish off the flat season this year.

Let’s start by reviewing the Breeders’ Cup Classic . This is arguably the most anticipated race of the weekend and improbable is the big race favourite at 4/1 (5.0) + 400. The form of the horse has been superb winning the last three races and in doing so delivering a rating of 128.

Two group 1 wins at Santa Anita followed by a win at Saratoga has propelled improbable to favourite in this race. The good news for backers of the horse is that he has course form winning at Del Mar last year. Trained by the best in the business Bob Baffert, there is no one better at delivering Grade 1 winners and the horse is primed to run a very big race.

Second favourite is fan favourite Tiz The Law. Having won the Florida Derby and the Belmont Stakes, Tiz The Law was set to go for the ‘Triple Crown’ but Authentic got the better of the horse in the Kentucky Derby to deny the horse a chance of claiming the biggest prize.

After missing the Preakness Stakes, Tiz The Law has been training well and will enjoy the chance of finishing the season off in style by winning the Breeders Cup Classic. Odds at sportsbookreview.com are 9/2 (5.5) + 450 on Tiz The Law winning the Breeders Cup Classic.

The horse which has the biggest value is Authentic who won the Kentucky Derby. At 7/1 (8.0) +700, Authentic is the value bet to win the Breeders’ Cup Classic. Although not having the longest of breaks, Authentic will be a huge threat in this race as the horse has been ultra-consistent this year. The Preakness Stakes was a close run race, but Swiss Skydiver was the better horse on the day.

Another top race which is grabbing the attention is the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Monomoy Girl is the 13/8 (2.63) + 163 favourite and has had a great career to date winning 9 of 11 races. The past few races have superb having won at Churchill Downs in a Grade 1 race in September.

Before that, a solid win at Belmont Park sets up a really good crack at the Breeders’ Cup Distaff. Having not had a bust year to date, the horse will come into this race quite fresh so that makes Monomoy Girl a well-earned favourite tag.

Next up in this race is the Preakness Stakes winner Swiss Skydiver . At 3/1 (4.0) +300, the confidence in backers of this horse will be very confident that he can perform as well as he did in the Preakness Stakes, and deliver another winning performance in a Group 1 race. The Breeders Cup will see the best of the best come to win and after winning the third of this years ‘Triple Crown’ races, Swiss Skydiver can deliver again here.

The final race we will cover here is the Breeders Cup Filly and Mare Sprint. The impressive horse in this race and favourite is Gamine. Trained by Bob Baffert, Gamine has won some very big races this year including Logines Stakes at Saratoga in August.

The lightly races 3 year old is very capable of winning this race and has had this in Bafferts sights for a while. He knows how to train Breeders Cup winners and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if Gamine won this race. Odds at sportsbook review are 5/2 (3.5) + 250 for Gamine to win the Breeders Cup Filly and Mare Sprint.

Jackies Warrier is another horse to watch out for and is favourite for the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile race and the odds at Sportsbook review are 13/8 (1.63) + 163 and many feel this horse is destined to finish the season with a win her.