Vandalism in Los Montesinos sports areas 





By Andrew Atkinson

The sports minister of Los Montesinos Ana Belen has hit out at vandals who have trashed signs and panels of hiking trails, and hydrogel dispensers in sports areas.

“I cannot understand what pleasure some people find in destroying other people’s and public property in this case, the signs and panels of the hiking trails, and the hydrogel dispensers in the sports areas,” said Ana Belen.

“What harm does it do to them?What satisfaction do they find?What education have they received?

“Would these people see it well, if they entered their homes with a baseball bat and destroyed their personal belongings? I guess, yes,” added Ana Belen.

Damage has been reported on the newly signposted walking route along the salt lake and also on the sports area in Los Montesinos.