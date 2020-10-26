Ryanair passengers fall for September – down 64% compared to 2019





By Andrew Atkinson

Ryanair has seen its passenger numbers fall for September. The commercial airline’s passengers were down 64% compared to the same time in 2019.

The drop could be related to increasing travel restrictions as Europe enters its second COVID-19 wave.

In August, Ryanair carried 7 million passengers, compared to 14.9 million in August 2019.

Prior to the coronavirus pandemic from August to September, passenger numbers fell by 0.8 million to 14.1 million, representing a drop of 5.4%.

In September 2020, Ryanair carried 5.1 million passengers compared to 40,000 in April amid COVID-19.

With borders re-opening after the initial coronavirus lockdown in March, when travel restrictions began to fall, Ryanair returned passenger flights to countries, including Spain, to and from Alicante-Elche airport.

With the UK Government 14 days isolation imposed upon returning from Spain, Ryanair have waived the change fee for all flights booked for travel in October and November. Passengers can re-book for any time, before March 21 and only pay the fare difference. Passengers must initiate the change at least seven days before the initial flight.

During the past six months European aviation has increased, amid COVID-19. British Airways aims to operate flights to 138 destinations across the globe during October.