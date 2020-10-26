



Maybe you can’t change the world by saving one horse, but you can change the whole world for the horse that you save.” – Sue Weeding, Easy Horse Care Co-founder.

The Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre has gone international. Months of hard work and support has led to the Rescue Centre being officially registered and recognised as a charity in Switzerland.

The legal formalities have been signed and sealed and the Easy Horse Care Rescue Switzerland is now operational. It means fundraising can be carried out for the charity in Switzerland with horses being re-homed there. As the support grows the plan will be to also form their own stables in the country.

The news comes at a time when the Rescue Centre needs more support and funds than ever before with over 120 horses, ponies and donkeys in their care at the Rojales Rescue Centre.

Co-founder Sue Weeding cannot contain her excitement at what the future could now hold for the animals she, and her husband, care so passionately for: “Now, because we have a branch of Easy Horse Care in Switzerland it will enable us we feel to re-home many horses from Spain to a good place.”

Sue believes it is an ideal place for her rescued homes to enjoy a new life: “Switzerland is financially secure, they’ve got grass, clean air, very good animal welfare laws and we feel incredibly lucky and honoured to be given this opportunity to create an association in Switzerland and we are very excited about it and obviously we know we will be able to help many more horses in the future.”

One such horse who is already on his way to a new life in Switzerland is Lawrence. Rescued by Sue and Rod, his story inspired Jasmin Imfeld. She went to the centre for a working holiday experience which gives people the chance to work and spend time with Sue and Rod at the Rescue Centre in Rojales.

he program was extremely successful before the pandemic hit attracting people from all over the world. Jasmin fell in love with what they were doing and with Lawrence and she was at the forefront of helping set up the association in her home country of Switzerland and will now act as President of Easy Horse Care Rescue Switzerland.

“I just feel we are going to be able to do so much more to help horses and give them a good life” added Sue. “When you truly rescue you have to ensure that the animal is safe and secure for the rest of it’s life and that is why we are so excited about this project.” Home checks will be carried out in Switzerland and the association reserves the right to take the animal back if they feel it is not being cared for correctly.

The signing of the paperwork could not have come at a more apt time as Sue and Rod celebrated the 12th anniversary of the Rescue Centre being formed on 23rd October, after they rescued a horse called Luceiro.

Since then, they have never looked back and have dedicated their lives, home and personal finances to helping horses. Now, with the Rescue Centre going international, the next 12 years is looking very positive.

Additional information on the Centre can be found below.

Average Weekly Costs Food and water €40 per horse, 120×40= €4,800 Farrier visits for specialist shoes and hoof trimming €375 Vet visits and treatments €200 Equines have to have teeth inspected and filed each year €25 each animal 120×25= per week €58 Rescue Centre maintenance and repairs €100 Medications and necessary items from the pharmacy €50 Total €5,583

Daily Tours Easy Horse Care Rescue Centre is now open every day from 12 pm to 2 pm, for a tour in the stables and fields. Hear the incredible survival stories of some of their most famous horses – including beautiful Bronson, who survived being beaten with a hammer and Luceiro, who lost an eye but remains one of the most majestic and spirited horses. Price:

The Centre asks for a donation at the entrance of €10 per adult. €5 for children less than 15 years old and free for children less than 15 years old.