Los Montesinos councillor takes part in Network of Local Municipalities





By Andrew Atkinson

The Councillor for Development and Economic Development of Los Montesinos, Ana Belén Juárez, was present at the AGM of the Network of Local Municipalities.

Los Montesinos is one of the 167 Spanish municipalities that is a member, the only one in the Vega Baja and one of the ten in the province of Alicante.

“With the aim of publicising, raising awareness and implementing the sustainable development goals, Los Montesinos becomes part of this network work launched by the Spanish Federation of Municipalities and Provinces and that will allow us to form alliances that promote positive policies for citizens in general and for our municipality in particular.

“Among the short-term measures that will be developed within the framework of this network is the creation of an informative website, the presentation of a guide to local implementation of the objectives, organisation of specific training and workshops, dissemination of good local practices and the search of agents involved beyond local entities to implement the 2030 Agenda.

“This meeting forum will provide advice to obtain European funding that allows the implementation of the objectives to the municipalities with a smaller population, among which Los Montesinos is.

“The 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the 2030 Agenda imply, among others, commitments to social well-being, health, equality, education, the climate emergency, the conservation of biodiversity, sustainable mobility, culture, employment, responsible consumption and the establishment of alliances,” said a spokesperson from Los Montesinos Ayuntamiento.