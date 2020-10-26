



The Church of England in the Torrevieja area will be remembering those who have died with a special Requiem Mass on Monday 2nd November at 1100 at La Siesta Ecumenical Church, Calle Granados.

Speaking about the service, Father Richard Seabrook said: Each year the Church of England, along with the Catholic Church, has a day called All Souls´ Day on 2nd November. A Requiem Mass is celebrated for all those who have died and we affirm they are entrusted to God´s merciful love.

This year´s service takes on an added significance as it comes during the Coronavirus Pandemic so there will be special prayers for those who have died from this terrible illness.

Father Seabrook continued: During this Mass we read out the names and pray for those who have died, all those who have gone before us and whom we continue to love in our hearts. It is a time of quiet reflection and stillness.

Here in Spain many families visit at this time of year the graves of loved ones who have died. November in the Church is the month of the Holy Souls. In the Church we pray for the living and the dead so just as we pray for one another, we can also pray for those who have died that God may grant them eternal rest and peace, stated Father Seabrook.

The Chaplaincy of Ss Peter and Paul, Torrevieja has an active funeral ministry and so the names of those who have died in the past year will also be included. The Chaplaincy is often called upon by those who want a traditional funeral in English for their loved ones who have died, said Father Seabrook, and we especially welcome those who have experienced the death of a loved one in the last year to come to this service.

Father Seabrook continued: At a time when death has, sadly, been in the forefront of our minds because of Covid-19, the Church of England offers the ability to have a funeral service in English to bring comfort to mourners. Our service on All Souls’ Day seeks to do that as well. All are welcome.

If you want a name included in the prayers of someone who has died, please contact Father Seabrook at: frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com by Sunday 1st November with your names.

The Chaplaincy can be contacted at: @anglicantorrevieja on Facebook

Website https://www.c-of-e-torrevieja.com/

Email frras@c-of-e-torrevieja.com