GARY LOWE – A MASSIVE LOSS TO US ALL

By Andrew Atkinson

Lo Crispin based former Manchester City player and ex-Curzon Ashton and Hyde United manager Gary Lowe who died suddenly in Spain, aged 61, on October 23, is remembered for his character within football and by family and friends.

Gary was step-father to Zoey, and most recently granddad to Gio, whom he had met on Facetime, and loved so much.

Gary played for Crystal Palace, aged 15, part of the squad that won the FA Youth Cup, twice.

Manchester City manager Malcolm Allison signed Gary from Palace in 1979.

Journeyman Gary joined Hereford and later moved to Hong Kong, where he played at Caroline Hill.

After five years away from football, upon his return home Gary joined Woodley in the Manchester league, prior to moving to Curzon Ashton, gaining promotion and reached the semi-finals of the FA Vase, during his 11 years spell as manager.

In a statement Curzon Ashton said: ‘Everyone at the club is coming to terms with the devastating news about the untimely death of our former manager Gary Lowe.

Another legend gone too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time.’

During his managerial career at Hyde United Gary took the club into the top tier of non-league football when being promoted from the Conference North Division to the Conference Premier in the 2011-12 season.

Hyde United said in a statement: ‘The football club are saddened to hear the news of the passing of former manager Gary Lowe.

Gary will forever be remembered by the football club and its supporters for taking the club into the top tier of non-league football by winning promotion from the Conference North Division to the Conference Premier in the 2011-12 season.

The football club will pay a fitting tribute to Gary in the coming weeks. Our sincere condolences to Gary’s family.’

After his football career Gary, father to son Benito, 20, went to live in Spain, where he co-ran the La Hacienda bar in Lo Crispin, Algorfa.

A statement said: ‘La Hacienda bar and grill, Lo Crispin, regrets to inform all customers and friends that at 10am on October 23 our good friend and colleague Gary Lowe passed away peacefully.’

Ashton-under-Lyne born Gary attended Ashton-under-Lyne Grammar School and pal, fellow Mancunian, Los Montesinos based Rob Ratcliffe told The Leader: “I had known Gary for a long time.

“From his days managing Curzon Ashton, and when he won promotion in his first season at Hyde United.

“About five years ago he decided to move to Spain and worked for me at The Oasis for a while. Prior to coronavirus lockdown in March he went into business with Ray and Maggie at The Hacienda bar in Lo Crispin, and was really enjoying it.

“A few weeks ago he became a granddad for the first time and was over the moon. Gary was a lovely gentleman, very welcoming and never had a bad word to say, about anyone.

“He loved to reminisce telling stories about his time in football. Gary will be a massive loss to us all.”

Paying condolences Bury AFC said: ‘Sending our love and condolences to everyone affected by the passing of Gary Lowe.’

Matlock Town said: ‘Our love and thoughts go out to the family and friends of Gary Lowe at this incredibly sad time.’

*The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader send Condolences and our thoughts go to Gary’s family at this time. RIP.