



Sunshine away-day as CD Benijofar defeat Sporting Dolores CF

Gonzalo shines as Monte hit four against CD Cox

CD Benijofar and CD Montesinos have got off to a flying start in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 of the 2020-21 season.

Sporting Dolores CF hosted CD Benijofar, on the back of the visitors chalking up their opening win of the campaign against CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo, losing 0-2, with goals from Berni and Sam.

Head coach Jesus Santander’s Monte team hit four goals against CD Cox at the Municipal stadium in a 4-2, six-goals’ thriller in front of a crowd of 242 spectators, that had their temperatures taken upon entry to the ground, with face masks, sanitizing and social distancing coronavirus protocol in place.

Man-of-the match Gonzalo and David Jiminez got amongst the goals.

Callosa Deportivo CF suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Atletico de Catral CF. CF Rafal hit four goals in the 4-1 win against CF Montegre.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17, CD Horradada and Torrevieja CF took a share of the points in a goalless encounter.

Sporting Saladar defeated Formentera 2-1 (see match report). Sporting CostaBlanca bagged four against visitors CF Promesas in a 4-1 win; CF Atletico Algorfa suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Guardamar Soccer CD.

Atletico Benejuzar A lost 1-0 at home against Bigastro CF. FB Redován C ‘B’ hit three in a 3-0 away win at Atletico Crevillente.