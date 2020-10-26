  • Sunshine away-day as CD Benijofar defeat Sporting Dolores CF
  • Gonzalo shines as Monte hit four against CD Cox

CD Benijofar and CD Montesinos have got off to a flying start in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 10 of the 2020-21 season.

CD Benijofar: Sunshine day in 2-0 away win at Sporting Dolores CF.

Sporting Dolores CF hosted CD Benijofar, on the back of the visitors chalking up their opening win of the campaign against CF Popular Orihuela Deportivo, losing 0-2, with goals from Berni and Sam.

Head coach Jesus Santander’s Monte team hit four goals against CD Cox at the Municipal stadium in a 4-2, six-goals’ thriller in front of a crowd of 242 spectators, that had their temperatures taken upon entry to the ground, with face masks, sanitizing and social distancing coronavirus protocol in place.

Man-of-the match Gonzalo and David Jiminez got amongst the goals.

Callosa Deportivo CF suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Atletico de Catral CF. CF Rafal hit four goals in the 4-1 win against CF Montegre.

Atletico de Catral CF defeated Callosa Deportivo CF 3-1.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 17, CD Horradada and Torrevieja CF took a share of the points in a goalless encounter.

Sporting Saladar defeated Formentera 2-1 (see match report). Sporting CostaBlanca bagged four against visitors CF Promesas in a 4-1 win; CF Atletico Algorfa suffered a 2-0 home defeat against Guardamar Soccer CD.

Atletico Benejuzar A lost 1-0 at home against Bigastro CF. FB Redován C ‘B’ hit three in a 3-0 away win at Atletico Crevillente.

