



By Andrew Atkinson

After the downturn in footfall amid COVID-19, markets throughout the Costa Blanca are booming once again.

Moncayo market in Guardamar is bustling with crowds and stallholders – with brisk business and bargain shopping prices to boot – whether it being antiques or fruit and veg!

The popular Benidorm market is back in business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Rincon de Loix closing, re-opening once again.

Zoco Sunday market in Los Montesinos is continuing to attract crowds, although numbers have dropped since the coronavirus second wave outbreak.