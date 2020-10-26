By Andrew Atkinson
After the downturn in footfall amid COVID-19, markets throughout the Costa Blanca are booming once again.
Moncayo market in Guardamar is bustling with crowds and stallholders – with brisk business and bargain shopping prices to boot – whether it being antiques or fruit and veg!
The popular Benidorm market is back in business in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Rincon de Loix closing, re-opening once again.
Zoco Sunday market in Los Montesinos is continuing to attract crowds, although numbers have dropped since the coronavirus second wave outbreak.