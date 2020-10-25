SPANGLES’ FOOD BACK DONATION





Spangles Ladies’ Harmony Chorus, the Rondalla Son del Mar Menor group and and the Agrupación Coral Nuestra Señora de la Asunción de Los Alcázares held a joint concert back in March this year to raise much-needed funds for those affected by the Los Alcázares floods of September 2019.

Having raised an amazing 1100€, the whole of Spain then went into Covid 19 lockdown and any presentation had to be put on hold.

Although confined to their homes, Spangles found ways to keep active by making masks for local hospitals, having Zoom rehearsals, virtual happy hours, quizzes and making virtual videos.

It was a joy to be given freedom of movement once more in June and Spangles was able to resume outdoor rehearsals at the wonderful Kinita Restaurant and Beach Club in San Javier, with stringent safety measures in place. Now that winter is creeping in, they have moved their rehearsals to the Olympia Pool & Garden Bar in Mil Palmeras, which has adequate indoor space, with good ventilation.

Now, with the help of Aldi Supermarket in Los Alcázares, Lyn Baines and Valerie Lynch, as representatives of Spangles along with Rondalla Son del Mar Menor represented by Juan Jimenez and Miguel García Domenech, were able to hand over their donation to the Los Alcázares Food Bank, in the presence of Doña Maria Josefa Benzal Martinez, (Politica Social) and Don Antonio Luis López Campoy (Cultura) of Los Alcázares Town Hall.

Spangles Chorus Manager, Lyn Baines said “We are delighted to be a part of this collaboration with local singing groups, to help the people of our hometown. We hope that all our local choruses can be back singing together soon.”

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four part harmony. They rehearse every Thursday, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm at Olympia Pool & Garden Bar, Calle Alcarria, 1, 03191 Mil Palmeras, Alicante and visitors are always welcome, with prior notice.

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining them, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com