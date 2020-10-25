



The second round of SMGS’ mini-eclectic competition at El Valle brought a turnout of 29 members and 6 guests. A number of members had clearly been put off sufficiently by their experience of a couple of weeks ago when the course played particularly tough to reject returning for the final round. Others, who had been successful then, appeared to relish the return, which found a set up and conditions rather more docile, reflected in the much higher overall scoring.

Kyrre Skarsmoen posted the stand out score of the day, his 44 points well ahead of Roddy Duncan’s runner-up forty. Whilst Kyrre’s combined scoring over the two rounds of 71 points was tied for the best, it was not enough under the eclectic format to beat the other player with the same combined total, Carmel McCann.

Carmel recorded a superb 2 round eclectic return of 49 points, clearly dovetailing with herself extremely well, and taking the Silver prize. Phil de Lacy came the closest to matching her eclectic wise, taking the competition’s Gold Category with 44 points. Clearly there were a number of other members who enjoyed playing the course, with Kev Albright, Robin Eastman, Steve Hart and Roddy Duncan having good two-round stableford points totals.

The on-the-day competition, saw Carmel’s husband Richard win Gold category, Kyrre, take Silver and Roddy Duncan Bronze. Carmel also took a nearest the pin, leading to the McCann’s enquiring aprés-golf about Securicor services to transport all their day’s winnings back home!

Competition results were the following:

Bronze Category: 3rd Carmel McCann (36), 2nd Lee Eastman (38) and 1st, Roddy Duncan with an excellent 40 points.

Silver Category: 3rd Steve Hart (31), 2nd Phil de Lacy (35) and first, with by far the day’s best score, Kyrre Skarsmoen with a superb 44 points.

Gold Category: 3rd Paul Thompson (33), 2nd Robin Eastman (34 on CB) and first, Richard McCann, also with 34 points.

Nearest the pins (sponsored by Property Shop): Hole 6 Paul Pemberton, Hole 9 Nial O’Toole, Hole 12 Roddy Duncan, Hole 15 Carmel McCann.

Abacus: Mike Greatorex

Best Guest Winners: 1st Jan Skoog (34), 2nd Nial O’Toole (27)

Eclectic Silver Category Winner: Carmel McCann (49)

Eclectic Gold Category Winner: Phil de Lacy (44)

Our thanks go to all El Valle staff for their contribution to an enjoyable day. Next week we will be at Vistabella.