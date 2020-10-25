



As expected, Remembrance tide in the area will be very badly affected by Coronavirus with both the Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa and District Branches of the Royal British Legion having to completely change their plans.

In Torrevieja, however, despite initially stating that they would not support a Remembrance event, the municipal council have had a change of heart and have now authorised the use of the Parroquia de la Inmaculada Concepción church in Ramon Galud.

Please note, however, that the event will be held on Armistice Day, Wednesday 11 November with the service getting underway at approximately 10.45 am.

Members of the public wishing to pay their respects are all invited to attend, but must wear masks and must also be prepared to give names and telephone numbers before entering the Church.

The Ayuntamiento in Pilar de la Horadada are being much more cautious in respect of the Orihuela Costa and District branch, however, and will only allow a small socially distanced, private service of dedication which is to be held outdoors, also on Armistice Day, Wednesday 11 November just prior to 11am.

The service, to be held around the Garden of Remembrance, will be limited to just 20 people, but it will include the mayor, Jose Maria Perez, and the councillor for Tourism and Foreign Residents, María Belén Sánchez Tárraga.

The Garden will then remain open after the formal service to allow members of the public wishing to lay their own wreathes or poppy crosses.