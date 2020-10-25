



Following a hastily arranged Cabinet meeting on Sunday morning, Prime Minster Sanchez, announced that he will be introducing an extension to the State of Alarm, giving Spain’s regional governments the legal framework they need to limit mobility, in particular night-time socialising

However he was beaten to it by Valencian President Ximo Puig who introduced an overnight, community wide curfew, at 1am on Sunday morning. However the story is still developing so exact details are still unclear.

The pandemic has reached a record high in the province of Alicante for the third consecutive day, with another large increase in the number of new cases compared to Saturday’s figures.

The total of newly infected amounts to 639 in Alicante, 169 more than the total of the previous day, 275 more than the same number last Saturday.