



CD Horadada Thiar 0 – 0 Torrevieja C.F.

In the last half hour of the game, Torrevieja had four clear chances to take all 3 pts.

The match began evenly on both sides, with sporadic attacks, although no real opportunities. The home side began to get a foothold in the game pinning Torry back in their own half for long periods, however, they were firm at the back and never in any real trouble.

The second period began family evenly but as the game developed toward the business end the superior fitness of the visitors began to take effect.

The boys of José Miguel Serna were now beginning to control the game, as they they looked for the goal that would seal all 3 pts.

It was not to be however and the two local sides shared the spoils, both managers saying after the game that they should have gone on to win.