



Head-to-head with The Sun Templegate racing tipster October 24.

Andrew Atkinson The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader and fromthehorsesmouth.info racing correspondent seven winning tips.

The Sun Templegate racing correspondent four winning tips.

Andrew Atkinson winning selections: Lipizzaner (10-3), Caribou (11-10), Some Chaos (9-4), Love Is You (9-4), Rob Royal (15-2), Smokey (5-4) The Cincinnati Kid (15-8).

The Sun Templegate winning selections: Conservatoire (15-8), Hart Of Steel (2-1), Inveigle (3-1), Smokey (5-4).

The post HEAD-TO-HEAD fromthehorsesmouth.info with The Sun Templegate racing tipster 🏇 appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.