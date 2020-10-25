



Super Heinz pays £39,903

Some Chaos and Rob Royal Kelso 31-1 double

By Andrew Atkinson

The Cincinnati Kid completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info Magnificent 7 on Saturday – returning a 6,098-1 accumulator and Super Heinz (120 bets) return of £39,903.

Trained by Richard Hannon jnr The Cincinnati Kid (15-8) ridden by P. J. McDonald completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info double, with Smokey (5-4) ridden by William Carson, landing the Bet Tote Handicap.

At Doncaster Aidan O’Brien trained fromthehorsesmouth.info tip Lipizzaner (10-3) won the Doncaster Stakes, ridden by Ryan Moore.

At Newbury Caribou (11-10) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info, won the Tote Placepot App Nursery, ridden by Hollie Doyle and Love Is You (9-4) ridden by Jason Watson completed a double.

Some Chaos (11-4) and Rob Royal (15-2) winner of the William Hill Handicap Hurdle, completed a 31-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info double at Kelso.

The post Cincinnati Kid completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 6,098-1 Magnificent 7! appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.