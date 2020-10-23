Transport Restrictions extended in Murcia





Transport restrictions have been extended for an additional month in Murcia. They were originally introduced on 19 August but the Murcia Regional Boletin, the BORM, has now advised that they will be extended for an additional 30 days from 20 October.

The main restriction relates to private vehicles which are limited to a maximum occupancy of 50% and to public transport which has the same occupancy.

People from the same households are not required to wear masks inside the vehicle although if from different households then masks must be worn.

In vehicles with an odd number of seats the number able to be carried is rounded up although where driver and passengers are all from the same household the vehicle may carry as many people as there are seats

The measures are to be applied in the entire territory of the Region of Murcia.