O’Brien to score with Wembley at Doncaster





By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Wembley (2.55) lines-up in the Group 1 Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes over 1 mile at Doncaster on Saturday, ridden by Ryan Moore, tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Ballydoyle based O’Brien has ebbed with Dewhurst runner-up Wembley, from an initial seven horses entered.

Wembley finished second at Newmarket this month, after running second in a Class 1 at The Curragh in September.

Andrew Balding saddles King Vega, with One Ruler trained by Charlie Appleby, both noted.

The going is expected to be good to soft, soft in places. Eddystone Rock carries 8st 9lbs (20-1) recently switched to Tim Easterby, selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info (1.10) ridden by Jack Mitchell.

O’Brien-Moore link-up on Lipizzaner (1.45) in the Listed Doncaster Stakes over 6f, having been noted when finishing second at The Curragh on October 11.

Richard Fahey trained Mighty Spirit (2.20) ridden by Megan Nicholls, who ran second of 20 at York this month, is selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Vertem C2 5f Handicap.

Jumby (3.30) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C1 Scott Dobson Memorial Trophy over 7f. Top weight 9st 7lbs Jumby, trained by Eve Johnson-Houghton, ridden by William Buick, finished third at Newbury in a C2, having won a C5 at Ascot over 7f in July.

Zap (4.05) 12-1 trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Tom Hamilton is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info, following running second at Newcastle, Wolverhampton and Redcar; having won at both Leopardstown and Newmarket in 2018.

It Had To Be You (4.40) 9st 12lb trained by Jedd O’Keeffe is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Breeders Cup over 7f.

Archeology (5.10) trained by Jedd O’Keeffe and ridden by champion jockey Oisin Murphy is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Breeders Cup (Division 2) over 7f.

Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes runners and riders.

Baradar Rossa Ryan

Cobh Adam Kirby

Emperor Supreme Barry McHugh

King Vega Oisin Murphy

Mac Swiney Kevin Manning

Megallan Robert Havlin

One Ruler William Buick

State Of Rest Tom Marquand

Wembley Ryan Moore

