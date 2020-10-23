Jonjo hoping to Cap Cheltenham win 





By Andrew Atkinson

Jonjo O’Neill saddles eight-year-old Cloth Cap (3.15) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by his son Jonjo junior in the Matchbook Betting Exchange Handicap Chase, over 3m 1f at Cheltenham on Saturday.

Owned by Trevor Hemmings, Cloth Cap, is looking to chalk up a fourth career win.

Cloth Cap, who finished third in the Scottish Grand National as a novice, ran eighth of 23 at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

At Newbury Roger Varian saddles Laneqash (3.35) ridden by Jim Crowley in the Group 3, 7 furlongs C1 Stakes.

Laneqash is tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info having finished second over 7f at Doncaster in September; after a C5 debut win at Wolverhampton in August.

Nick Alexander saddles Dubai Days (1.25) at Kelso selected to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the National Hunt Maiden Hurdle over 2 miles.

At Chelmsford’s evening meeting John Quinn trained seven-year-old course winner Indian Pursuit (5.15) tipped to win by fromthehorsesmouth.info is vying an eighth career win, under jockey Jason Hart.

CHELTENHAM fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 2.05 Stratagem. 2.40 Pileon. 3.15 I’d Better Go Now (ew). 3.50 Cloth Cap ew. 4.25 Minella Encore. 5.00 Buster Edwards ew. 5.35 Shantou’s Melody ew.

NEWBURY fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.50 Oasis Cove (ew). 2.25 Caribou. 3.00 Love Is You. 3.35 Laneqash. 4.10 Raymond Tusk. 4.45 Tempus. 5.20 Percy Prosecco ew.

KELSO fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 12.50 Chuvelo. 1.25 Dubai Days. 1.59 L’Orme (ew). 2.33 Some Chaos ew. 3.08 Rob Royal ew. 3.45 Oak Vintage ew. 4.18 Court Jurado. 4.53 Handy Hollow ew.

CHELMSFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.07 Keep Right On (ew). 4.42 Smokey. 5.15 Indian Pursuit. 5.45 Star Fighter (ew). 6.15 Enthaar ew. 6.45 The Cincinnati Kid. 7.15 Heaven Forfend. 7.45 Jenny’s Lad. 8.15 Thunder Flash.

