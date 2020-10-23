



Ireland and Scotland women will play each other in a five-match series starting on 20 November.

This will be the first series for either team since the Covid-19 pandemic began and will see the sides compete in two 50-over matches and three T20Is

Zara Craig, Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter and Jane Maguire have all earned their first Ireland call ups. Mary Waldron, Lara Maritz, Eimear Richardson and Una Raymond-Hoey are all unavailble due to international travel restrictions.

Ireland head coach, Ed Joyce, said: “We’re delighted to finally see some international action return – our last matches were at the T20 World Cup Qualifier in Scotland last year, so this series is very welcome for all involved.

“While spending time with the squad in the nets, and getting that extra contact time with the contracted players is invaluable, nothing compares to actually being out in the middle and experiencing the game in a match scenario – you learn so much more about your game and build confidence in such circumstances. I know the players are all keen to get out to Spain and pull on the green kit once more.

“The absence of a few of our senior players, while unfortunate, has opened up an opportunity for several young players to come in and get a taste of international touring life. I have no doubt they’ll benefit immensely from the experience, which may be crucial as we move into what will likely be a big 12 months for Irish women’s cricket.”

Scotland will be led by Kathryn Bryce. Her sister, Sarah, will be vice-captain for the tour.

Steven Knox, Scotland head coach, said: “The squad are both delighted and excited that they will be playing an international series in Spain against Ireland this November.

“It will give the players a great opportunity to show that all the hard work they’ve done in training over the past ten months, and in the A team games that were played in August and September, will hopefully pay off against a team that are ranked above us in T20I cricket.”

