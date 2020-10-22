



In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this month’s meeting the Sapphire Golf Society and a group of 23 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in generally good condition and was enjoyed by all.

Gold Division

1st – Michael Rocharde – 40 points, 2nd – Mike Probert – 35 points

Silver Division

1st – Morten Kristensen – 33 points, 2nd – Colin MacDonald – 31 points

Bronze Division

1st- Jim Kelly – 30 points, 2nd – Paul Fairbairn – 23 points

Football Cards – Morten Kristensen and Mike Dann

Jacks Prize – Mike Dann

After the game we returned to the Edina’s Bar and Grill bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next society fixture is the social day at Vistabella on the 4th November 2020 followed by the society day at La Finca on the 18th November 2020.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.