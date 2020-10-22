



The Murcia Health Authority says that it is now in a far better position to treat coronavirus patients with the onset of the second wave.

As Health Authorities from across the country have been forced to increase the amount of equipment at their disposal the Region of Murcia says that its hospitals are now equipped with a total of 892 respirator machines, well over double the figure they had in March.

The additional respirators have been supplied by both the national and the regional authorities and will mean that earlier and more appropriate treatment for those patients in need should decrease the mortality rate among coronavirus and pneumonia patients