Callosa late goals thwart Racing San Miguel





Racing San Miguel 2-2 Callosa

By Andrew Atkinson

Racing San Miguel and Callosa shared the points in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 fixture in a 2-2 draw in the opening game of the 2020-21 season – with the visitors taking a point after trailing 2-0.

Racing San Miguel scored two goals from set pieces in the first half, to lead 2-0 at the interval, with goals from Antonio and Dani O’Rourke.

In the second half Racing failed to put the game to bed, having created enough chances to take all three points. And with 10 minutes remaining Callosa grabbed two goals, to the frustration of the home fans.

Despite the result Racing San Miguel showed quality play at times, but failed to see the game out to the 90 minutes, having sat back on their lead and ultimately paid the consequences, with Callosa netting two late goals.

“It was a game that was put in our favour, first with a goal from Antonio and another by myself, just at the end of the first half,” Racing’s Dani O’Rourke told The Leader.

“At the beginning of the second half we had chances but were not able to increase the score. “Despite not getting all three points we are a great team – and we will do better. The season has only just begun – there is still a lot left to play for,” added Dani.