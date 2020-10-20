



CF Sporting de San Fulgencio 0-2 CD Montesinos

By Andrew Atkinson

Newly promoted CD Montesinos head coach Jesus Santander made a winning bow in the higher echelons of the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8, 2020-21 opening fixture, with a 2-0 away win at San Fulgencio.

“It was a good away win against San Fulgencio and we have the three points from our first game back in the 1st Regional,” Monte’s Macan told The Leader.

After a goalless first 45 minutes, Damien broke the deadlock, when latching onto a loose ball in midfield, lofting the ball over the bemused San Fulgencio goalie, having strayed away from his goal.

Pacquito netted a debut goal for Montesinos, chipping the home goalie from the edge of the box, to lead 2-0, enough to bag the three points.

In a match littered with bookings, Montesinos’s Alfredo received his marching orders, after a second yellow, the visitors clocking up nine yellows and a red, with San Fulgencio’s booking tally of three.

CD Montesinos are at home on Sunday 25th October, to play CD Cox, kick-off is 4.30pm.

Your temperature will be taken on entry to the ground.

Remember, in this new normal, it’s imperative that you wear your face covering, sanitize your hands, and respect social distancing.