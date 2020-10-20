Legend 17-year-old veteran See Double You Tipperary outing





By Andrew Atkinson

Veteran 17-year-old racehorse See Double You returned to the fold at Tipperary on October 20, after 388 days since it last ran.

See Double You lined-up for a 68th career race for owner/trainer Ronan McNally at the Irish course, having last ran in September 2019, finishing 15th of 25 runners.

See Double You won at Roscommon in a Handicap Hurdle over 3m 1f on July 9, 2019, under Darragh O’Keeffe, chalking up an eleventh career win, after winning at Hexham in 2018.

The Roscommon win saw See Double You become the oldest horse to win in Ireland for 32 years, aged 16.

See Double You first won in 2008 at Clonakilty (Ire) ridden by C. W. Fennessy, aged five, in a 3 mile Maiden.

“It’s unbelievable. He did it at 15 – it’s hard to believe he’d do it at 16. He’s been a very special horse for me,” said McNally after the Roscommon victory.

“I bought this horse the day after my dad was buried – he means a lot to me. He’s is looked after like a baby and the whole family just loves and adores him,” said McNally.

“He’s a legend,” added owner/trainer McNally.

