LaMangaTorre CC among four teams participating in T20 in coronavirus affected season





By Andrew Atkinson

LaMangaTorre CC are amongst only four teams participating in a T20 league – in what has been a coronavirus-affected season.

“Having resumed cricket a couple months ago, with events being played and then cancelled, due to more outbreaks of coronavirus in nearby areas, we were hit with minor setbacks here and there,” Kieran Wood from LaMangaTorre CC told The Leader.

“We are currently in a stable position to play cricket again. Many protocols have been put in place, to ensure the safety of all our players and staff at the grounds,” said Kieren.

“We are also almost finishing what has been a very short season, with only four teams participating in a T20 league.

“LMTCC are the only team left to play two games against Intellectuals CC. If we win four out of four games we are in with a shout of winning the T20 league,” said Kieran.

“Hand sanitizer and temperatures are taken on arrival at the grounds, and hand sanitizer is provided throughout the day, including breaks.

“Rules and regulations have been handed out to players, for in-game protocols as well,” said Kieran.

“We are keeping safe and making sure all protocols are followed, to make sure we continue to play the sport we enjoy.

“We hope that this pandemic will end soon, so that we can play the sport back in its normal spirit.

“We look ahead at events coming up in the following months, COVID-19 pandemic permitting,” added Kieran.

