



CF ORIHUELA ‘B’ – 1 CD THADER ROJALES – 0

BY STEVE HIBBERD

Not for the first time in recent weeks, Thader were forced to play a match behind closed doors. Unfortunately, strict covid regulations meant that I would have to glean any info of the match by surfing the web. Orihuela ‘B’ play all their home matches at La Murada, home of CD Murada, starting at a really early time of 10 on a Sunday morning!!

Thader line up was as expected, although the absence of Dani Lucas was somewhat of a blow; Adri, Juan, Borja, Costa, Nino, Pindo, Lloyd, Cabrera, Fran, Rafa, Calderon.

Opening exchanges saw both sides strike a post within the first 15 mins. Although the hosts came close with a headed effort after 27 mins, then shortly afterwards, an offside flag came to the rescue when they looked like scoring, Thader went close just before the interval.

Orihuela took command as the visitors tired towards the end of the match. Adrian in Thader’s goal had to be alert, for in the last 15 mins, he produced 3 excellent saves. But alas, with just one minute of normal time remaining, Victor Arenas scored what proved to be the decisive goal.

As Moi Gomez Stadium pitch is currently undergoing a reseeding operation, the first home league match of the season will be played at nearby Benijofar. Make a note of Sun 25 Oct, ko 1130, when newly promoted Ilicitana Raval will be the visitors.