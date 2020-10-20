Fire Station BW complete league-cup double





By Andrew Atkinson

Fire Station Black Watch won the division one cup of the Torrevieja pool League cup final in a thrilling nine frame match against Brittania A, gaining a 5-4 victory.

Despite Brittania A racing into a 4-1 lead, never say die Fire Station ground out wins to lift the Trophy, to complete a league and cup double.

The Torrevieja Team Cup Final, staged at Iglesias Bar, saw Britannia Bar, ‘A’ Team leading 4-2 up after the singles. Fire Station Black Watch showed great team spirit, coming back to win all three doubles frames to win 5-4.

“There were some close games and thanks goes to the Britannia Bar for a well fought final. We are elated in winning the cup,” said Fire Station Black Watch captain Roger.

In the division 2 cup final Santana A defeated Casa Ventura 5-3.

The 2020-21 Torrevieja winter pool League got underway this month.

Fire Station Green watch defeated CCs 5-4

The George defeated Laguna Tavern 6-3

Mi Sol defeated Roasting Toast 6-3

Marina Bar were defeated 5-4 at home against Sports Bar.

Division 3 Charleys Sports Bar defeated Mickeys Bar 7-2. Newcomers O’Brien’s Bar hosted The Oasis with the visitors edging a 5-4 win.

Maria’s Rendezvous bar went down 7-2 against Brittania Bar B. Santana A defeated Terraza A 5-4. The Courtyard were defeated 7-2 against Santana B.

*Torrevieja winter pool League round-up results and photographs will be featured in The Leader throughout the season.

Fire Station Bar in La Zenia are looking for players to join the Red Watch pool team who will be playing home and away each Tuesday throughout the 2020-21 Torrevieja winter pool League season.