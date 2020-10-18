



In bright autumn sunshine, the 2020 Poppy Appeal Launch took place last Thursday in Spain. It was held once again in Benidorm but, owing to current restrictions, instead of the usual Parade of Standards and speeches along Levante Promenade, it was marked by a much shorter ceremony held behind closed doors in the Oscar Esplá Amphitheatre.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on Friday the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, introduced 22 special measures to limit social activities in the four localities of Guadassuar, Orihuela, Onda and Elche, in the fight against Covid 19. The measures came into effect at midnight that same day and will last for the next 14 days although neither Torremendo nor Orihuela Costa are included in the measures.

And in sport there was a full programme of local football as the season got underway in Tercera, Preferente and Regional levels.