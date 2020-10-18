



By Lt Col Nick Keen

In bright autumn sunshine, the 2020 Poppy Appeal Launch took place last Thursday in Spain.

It was held once again in Benidorm but, owing to current restrictions, instead of the usual Parade of Standards and speeches along Levante Promenade, it was marked by holding a much shorter ceremony behind closed doors.

The current situation doesn’t mean that The Royal British Legion here in Spain has closed down. Far from it. The RBL has been busier than ever supporting veterans and their families who find themselves in need.

The money donated, either throughout the year or during the current appeal and Remembrancetide period, is vital to that effort with everything raised in Spain actually spent here in Spain caring for the many Beneficiaries, so please continue contributing to the Poppy Appeal wherever and however you can.

In a short Act of Remembrance held in the Oscar Esplá Amphitheatre, wreaths were laid by:

Brigadier Lisa Keetley, the senior Army officer in Spain, currently serving in the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Headquarters in Valencia

Mrs Sara Munsterhjelm, British Vice Consul in Alicante and Mr Jim Thomson, Chairman of Benidorm Branch of The Royal British Legion

Don Antonio Pérez, Mayor of Benidorm and Mr Don Cubbon, Chairman of District North Spain of The Royal British Legion

The bugler was Alwyn Pollendine of The Royal British Legion Band, Spain and the Piper was Donald Mark of the Torrevieja Pipes and Drums.

As mentioned, your contributions allow the Royal British Legion to provide much-needed support to a wide range of veterans and families in need. So make your donation and wear your poppy with pride in the knowledge that you will be supporting past and present members of the Armed Forces community.

This year a Go Fund Me page has been opened for the Poppy Appeal which can be found at https://es.gofundme.com/f/poppy-appeal-district-north-spain.

Every cent or euro you can spare really counts and makes a huge difference to the lives of veterans, both old and young here in Spain, and their families, so thank you once again for your generosity in supporting them through the Poppy Appeal 2020.

You can find details of how to contact the Royal British Legion on the website (http://counties.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north), where you’ll also find details of how they may be able to help you if you need any support.