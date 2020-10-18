Photo-finish verdicts rued by fromthehorsesmouth.info punters





By Andrew Atkinson

Michael Scudamore trained Court Master (9-2) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second under Brendan Powell at Market Rasen (4.31) – beaten a head by Fidus – one of three photo-finish selection verdicts.

Tom Symonds trained Veiled Secret (5-1) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Brian Hughes finished second at Market Rasen (5.06) – beaten a neck by Going Mobile.

David Pipe trained Lady Reset (7-1) ridden by Isabel Williams tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info finished second at Stratford (4.40) – beaten a neck – by Scrutinise, ridden by Page Fuller in the Greatwood Female jockeys Handicap Hurdle, over 2m.

Come On Linda (9-2) selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info ran third at Wolverhampton’s evening meeting.

