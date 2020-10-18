



Noman completes fromthehorsesmouth.info 3,682-1 accumulator

Goliath pays £48,414

By Andrew Atkinson

Noman was a winning selection by fromthehorsesmouth.info at Wolverhampton on Saturday night under jockey Callum Shepherd – completing a Magnificent 7, 3,682-1 winning accumulator at Ascot, Catterick, Market Rasen Stratford and Wolverhampton!

“Noman is a lovely laid back horse. Once he relaxed he won the race nicely,” said Shepherd after riding the Hugo Palmer trained two-year-old to victory in the Visit attheraces.com Novice Stakes.

The Bull Mccabe (11-8) and My Way (2-5) got the accumalator ball rolling at Stratford. Aggy With It (11-10) and Le Patriote (11-4) were winning tips at Market Rasen.

Wonderful Tonight (4-1) fromthehorsesmouth.info selection won the Qipco British Champions Fillies & Mares Group 1 Stakes at Ascot.

Redrosezorro (11-4) was a winning tip at Catterick in the William Hill Veterans Handicap – culminating with Noman (11-4) at Wolverhampton to complete the Magnificent 7.

Veiled Secret (5-1) and Kiss My Face (10-3) were each-way placed selections at Market Rasen. fromthehorsesmouth.info tip El Jefe (5.25) Catterick, non-runner.

*A Goliath bet returned £48,414.

The post MAGNIFICENT 7 appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.