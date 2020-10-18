Benidorm optician supports breast cancer charity





PEOPLE are being encouraged to get active this month and join hundreds of others taking part in a virtual fundraiser in aid of breast cancer charity Anemona Marina Baixa.

The charity is hoping to raise vital funds for those affected by breast cancer by holding a ‘virtual walk’ between 14 and 24 October. It had been due to hold its annual charity walk as usual, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to take the fundraiser online. It is encouraging people in the Marina Baixa area of the Costa Blanca to buy a charity t-shirt and take a photograph while walking, doing sports or exercising in it. These photos are then being shared on the charity’s social media pages.

Optician and store director at Specsavers Ópticas in Benidorm, Jorge Martínez de Lizarduy Araico, is taking part in the fundraising initiative with members of his team. He is also selling shirts in store to customers.

Ultra Trial runner Jorge, who will be wearing his t-shirt with pride while running in the mountains this month, says: ‘We have been collaborating with Anemona to offer a 30% discount on glasses to the charity’s members and their families for several years. When we saw that their annual walk couldn’t go ahead, but they were encouraging people to exercise in the official charity t-shirt we just had to get involved.

I hope that by wearing the t-shirts in store, and during my Ultra Trail training sessions with the Specsavers Ópticas Benidorm running club, we can raise awareness and encourage more people to get involved in this great campaign. Pop into the store and pick up your own charity t-shirt this month and let’s see how much we can raise.’

T-shirts can be purchased at the Benidorm store or directly from the charity’s HQ on Calle La Biga 14 in Benidorm.

Specsavers Ópticas Benidorm is located on Calle Gambo 2, and is open Monday to Friday 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 8pm, and on Saturday mornings from 10am to 1pm.

You can find out more about the charity and the event at www.anemonamarinabaixa.org or on its Facebook page.

For more information about Specsavers Ópticas visit www.specsavers.es or call the store on 965 859 577.