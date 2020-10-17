Le Patriot-Aggy With It 





Market Rasen 7-1 fromthehorsesmouth.info double

By Andrew Atkinson

Le Patriot – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – thwarted odds-on Pic D’Hory at Market Rasen on Saturday, gaining a four lengths win in the 2 miles 1 furlong Novice Chase, under jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

Dr R. D. P. Newland trained Le Patriot was backed from 7-2 to 11-4, thwarting Paul Nicholls trained 8-11favourite Pic D’Hory, returning a fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 double, following Aggy With It (11-10) successful tip in the (2.11) race.

