It’ll be Wonderful Tonight as fromthehorsesmouth.info tip lands Qipco G1 Ascot Sprint!

French based trainer David Menuisier saddled Wonderful Tonight – selected by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to victory when gaining a second Group 1 win in two weeks in landing the Qipco British Champions Fillies and Mares Stakes at Ascot.

Wonerful Tonight (4-1) who won the Prix de Royallieu on testing ground at Longchamp a fortnight ago, was always prominent under jockey William Buick, winning ahead of Dame Malliot, with Passion third.

“I’m speechless – but absolutely thrilled,” said jubilant Menuisier, after his first British Group 1 winner.

“She’s a champion – I feel so lucky and blessed. We bought her at the sales as a yearling for next to nothing and she’s winning a second Group 1 in two weeks,” added Menuisier.

“Getting a Group 1 win in the UK is very important. She’s a rock solid filly – everything went right – a very game and gutsy horse,” said Buick. 

