



By Andrew Atkinson

Veteran trainer Eric Alston saddled Redrosezorro – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – to win the Class 4 William Hill Veterans Handicap over 5 furlongs at Catterick.

Ridden by Jason Hart, six year old Redrosezorro – backed from 4-1 to 11-4f – was winning for the eighth time for Longton, Edges Farm stables, Preston based Alston.

Redrosezorro (9st 7lb) bounced back, having finished last of 12 at Chester over 7f last month, gaining a 1 1/2 lengths win over Zapper Class (8st 7lb); Medicine Jack was third.

The post Alston saddles Redrosezorro – tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info – in Catterick William Hill Veterans Handicap appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.