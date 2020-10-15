



Since conventional smoking has proven to be much harmful to the body, a lot of people have started shifting to vaping. Vaping is a different experience altogether, especially if you have been an avid smoker. With vaping becoming popular by the day, plenty of stores have also emerged that sell top-notch vaping accessories and vaporizers. Even though there are too many options to choose from, there are certain things that you must consider before buying a vaporizer for yourself.

The store

A good vape shop is a non-negotiable aspect when it comes to buying a vaporizer. You must take care of this if you are a beginner. Shifting from smoking to vaping might be a bit difficult as is, so make sure you are getting a reliable product. Assuming as a beginner, you won’t know much about vaporizers; you will need a store that can provide you with proper guidance on your purchase.

It is preferable if the store has people to assist you along the way. Expert advice is very helpful. Nowadays, online vape shops have become all the rage, and rightly so. They have all the products listed with their names and details that are self-explanatory.

Choose your type

There are two kinds of vaporizers available in the market, namely, desktop and portable vaporizers. If you are a person who loves going out, in a more social setting with your friends, choose the portable vaporizer. There is no denying the fact that sitting with a group of people really adds to your vaping experience. The other type is the desktop vaporizer.

These are really durable ones, but they are bigger in size and not portable at all. These are meant to be placed on a stable desk or surface, and then you can enjoy vaping. These devices have more power, along with better functionality. However, if you are new to vaping, it is suggested that you start with the desktop ones and shift to the portable ones later.

E-liquid flavors

E-liquid is essential for any vaping device. If you want a compact device that can handle a variety of flavors, then the puffco peak from Vapor Solo will be perfect for you. While focusing on the device, don’t forget to think about the e-liquid as well. It makes up nearly half of your vaping experience. It accounts for a lot more than you can understand as a beginner. As you go along the way, you will realize the importance of good quality e-juice.

There are a plethora of options that you can choose from. Online stores are even better with the flavor variants. You will be spoilt for choice! However, do not try to take complex flavors right from the beginning. Beginners often make the mistake of mixing two strong flavors together and end up with a strange aftertaste. It is best if you stick to simpler flavors as a beginner. Fruity and gummy flavors are quite popular and safe to try. They are really simple and easy on your tastebuds.

No plastic tanks

The vape tank is a crucial part of the entire vaping experience. Without it, nothing will be possible. Glass and plastic vape tanks are the most common ones and are readily available in different stores. The Vape shop assistants will suggest you a plastic tank if you are on a tight budget. Plastic tanks are good to go with your vaporizer, but their flavor range is limited

For example, if you are into flavors like citruses or menthols, then plastic vape tanks are not for you. These flavors are acidic in nature and damage your tank. These can dig into the plastic surface, ruining your vape session. Glass tanks might be a bit expensive, but they are more durable and, thus, cost-effective.

Read up on maintenance

Only buying a good vape mod or vaporizer is never enough, especially if you are looking for longevity. Before buying any vaporizer, make sure you read up about it, all the details on how to clean it, the battery requirements, and usage patterns. All of these should be the factors you assess before making the purchase. Select a vaporizer that fits what you are looking for and is easy to maintain at regular intervals.