STUDIO32 Musical Theatre to resume





STUDIO32 Musical Theatre company are pleased to announce that they will soon be resuming rehearsals for South Pacific.

As with other theatre groups the restrictions placed on us due to the coronavirus have hit us hard. However, there is now light at the end of the tunnel and we are planning to put the show on in March 2021.

The company was set up in 2013 with the aim of bringing high quality musical theatre to the area. Why is the group called STUDIO32? Well, the name originates from the rehearsal room used by the company’s first director, Edith Smith, many years ago in the UK. STUDIO32 started with small beginnings but big hopes, and over the years have staged many large scale musicals – “Oklahoma!”, “Fiddler On The Roof”, “Mack and Mabel”, “Chicago” and “Anything Goes” are amongst their big shows.

We are very proud of the fact that, to date, we have raised over 35,000€ which has gone to help local Alzheimer support, homeless people, the local music school in San Fulgencio, and more recently the Red Cross for their tremendous work in helping people affected by the floods in Spain last year.

All things being equal we should start full rehearsals in January 2021 and we would welcome new members to join our company. So if you have had a yearning to act, sing, dance or help out backstage, why not contact us at info@studiothirtytwo.org . We rehearse at Casa Ventura, San Luis – usually on Wednesdays and Sundays although currently our rehearsals are limited due to COVID restrictions. That said we are positive of a bright future, and look forward to more normality in the new year.

For more information visit our website www.studiothirtytwo.org