



Voting for the 27th World Travel Awards is open until October 25.

Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Spain’s La Manga Club is chasing a nap hand of global honours this autumn after being shortlisted in five leading categories at the annual World Travel Awards.

The iconic sports and leisure resort, which is owned by Grupo Inversor Hesperia (GIHSA), is one of the top-nominated venues at this year’s awards ceremony, the 27th time that it has taken place.

A global initiative to recognise and reward excellence in travel and tourism, nominees for the World Travel Awards feature the winners if the organisations regional awards (Europe, Asia, Oceania, Middle East, South America, Central America, North America, Africa, Indian Ocean and Caribbean) going head-to-head for the highest accolade in the industry.

As well as its five-star Hotel Principe Felipe being nominated in the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Resort & Villas’ category, La Manga Club is among the frontrunners to be named as the ‘World’s Leading Luxury Sports & Villa Resort’.

In addition, the luxury sports and leisure destination is also in contention to be voted as the ‘World’s Leading Sports Resort’, ‘World’s Leading Golf & Villa Resort’ and ‘World’s Leading Sports Academy’.

Voting is open until October 25, and to register and vote for La Manga Club, go to https://www.worldtravelawards.com/vote .

Situated in Murcia, south-east Spain, La Manga Club has set the benchmark for sports and leisure destinations across Europe for more than 45 years, with extensive facilities including three 18-hole golf courses, a 28-court tennis centre, a choice of four and five-star accommodation and more than 15 bars and restaurants.