



The Influenza campaign is already underway and will last until 31 January 2021. This year, however, it will be administered during the covid-19 pandemic, with the health authorities emphasising that the vaccine is especially important for those people who are in the most vulnerable population groups, as well as their contacts, to reduce the complications caused by both diseases and to avoid any overload in the health system.

Can a vaccination cause the flu?

Vaccination is, according to the Ministry of Health, the most effective measure to prevent influenza and its complications. They also say on their website that in the 2019-2020 campaign the vaccine prevented 26% of hospitalisations, 40% of ICU admissions and 37% of deaths attributable to influenza in people 65 years of age and older.

Pre-appointment for flu vaccine

People who wish to receive a vaccination should request a prior appointment through the GVA + Salut app and online through the website of the Ministry of Health.

Population groups targeted by vaccination

The seasonal flu vaccination during the 2020-21 season is aimed at people from 65 years of age and above as well as those who are under 6 months of age and adults who have a high risk of complications derived from respiratory infections caused by viruses. They refer to people with chronic cardiovascular, neurological or respiratory diseases, including cystic fibrosis and asthma.

The list also includes people of any age who are institutionalized for a long time and pregnant women as well as people who can transmit the flu to those who are at high risk of developing complications. These are personnel from health centres, services and establishments; workers in geriatric institutions or chronic care centres; trainees in health centres; individuals who provide home care to high-risk or older patients; and people who live in the home, including minors from 6 months of age, with others who belong to some of the high-risk groups, due to their special clinical condition.

Finally, also included on the list people who work in essential public services such as State security forces and bodies, firefighters, Civil Protection services, health emergencies and penitentiary institutions and other detention centres.