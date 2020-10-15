“Cuéntame habaneras. 2005-2014” published on 60th anniversary of the Contest





“Cuéntame Habaneras. 2005-2014” is the title of a book that was published on Wednesday by the Patronato de Habaneras to mark the 60th anniversary of the International Contest of Habaneras and Polyphony.

The book was launched by the town councillor responsible for Habaneras, Antonio Quesada, together with Óscar Albaladejo, the book’s author.

Albaladejo has had various contributions, from people such as Antonio Sala, the official chronicler Francisco Sala and José María Andréu Montesinos.

The cover was designed by the Oriolano cartoonist Alfonso Ortuño.

The book, with a circulation of 1,000 copies, can be had free from the Habaneras Board of Trustees office and at the Torrevieja Town Hall.

This work is a continuation of the previous publication “La habanera: history, tradition and roots” which was published on the 50th anniversary.